Welcome home to this lovely 3-level semi-detached colonial w/ 2 beds, den, 2 full baths, kitchen w/ new appliances, new windows on upper level, refinished hardwood flooring, fresh coat of paint throughout, front porch & spacious deck overlooking fully fenced backyard w/ shed. Conveniently located within walking distance of Huntington Metro, near Old Towne Alexandria, National Harbor, Kingstowne & I-495. ***New stove & water heater will be installed***.