Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.Townhome offers lots of natural light, 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, two half baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, modern open concept kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite counter tops, separate dining room, bedroom level laundry, hardwood floors, nice deck, large walk-in closets, and many more upgrades. This is luxury living at it's best! Walk to Historic downtown Herndon. Close to shops, restaurants, W&O trail & more. Close to Rt 7, FFX Co. Pkwy, Dulles Toll Rd, & Silver Line Metro. No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC.