Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 PM

751 CENTER STREET

751 Center Street · (703) 300-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Center Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2413 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.Townhome offers lots of natural light, 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, two half baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, modern open concept kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite counter tops, separate dining room, bedroom level laundry, hardwood floors, nice deck, large walk-in closets, and many more upgrades. This is luxury living at it's best! Walk to Historic downtown Herndon. Close to shops, restaurants, W&O trail & more. Close to Rt 7, FFX Co. Pkwy, Dulles Toll Rd, & Silver Line Metro. No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 CENTER STREET have any available units?
751 CENTER STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 751 CENTER STREET have?
Some of 751 CENTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 CENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
751 CENTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 CENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 751 CENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 751 CENTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 751 CENTER STREET does offer parking.
Does 751 CENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 CENTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 CENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 751 CENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 751 CENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 751 CENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 751 CENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 CENTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 751 CENTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 CENTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
