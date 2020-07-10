727 HERNDON WOODS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Bright and contemporary TH with one car attached garage. Quality custom updates, Hardwood floors throughout, extra cabinets, built-in pantry with pullouts, deck off kitchen, Fenced backyard. Recreation room has french doors to brick patio and path to back gate. Conveniently located close to down town shops and restaurants, and the town green with free concerts and other activities. Near the W&OD trail, great commuter options and access. Town residents enjoy lower fees for the public golf course, community center with indoor pool, fitness room, classroom activities and lit tennis courts with bubble for the winter months. Non-smokers only, pets negotiable. Move in ready! To apply, please use NVA application form, Two month paystubs and Application fee of $40/applicant.