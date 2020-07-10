All apartments in Herndon
727 HERNDON WOODS COURT

727 Herndon Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

727 Herndon Woods Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Bright and contemporary TH with one car attached garage. Quality custom updates, Hardwood floors throughout, extra cabinets, built-in pantry with pullouts, deck off kitchen, Fenced backyard. Recreation room has french doors to brick patio and path to back gate. Conveniently located close to down town shops and restaurants, and the town green with free concerts and other activities. Near the W&OD trail, great commuter options and access. Town residents enjoy lower fees for the public golf course, community center with indoor pool, fitness room, classroom activities and lit tennis courts with bubble for the winter months. Non-smokers only, pets negotiable. Move in ready! To apply, please use NVA application form, Two month paystubs and Application fee of $40/applicant.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

