Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

PICS FROM BEFORE CURRENT TENANT!! 4brs,3 full bas in spacious SFH with large deck. Deck opens out onto large, flat, fenced in backyard. 1 car gar and ample parking on driveway and street. Conveniently located and close to major commuting routes and shopping. Pets case by case with $400 NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE PER PET. Pets must weigh less than 20lbs. Limit 2 pets. Home available 05/11/20 - not available before.