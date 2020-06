Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated throughout with newer flooring, paint, appliances, baths etc. Garage parking, large driveway and fenced (large) rear yard. Kitchen with side by side refrigerator,granite countertops etc. Pics from before tenants. Pets are case by case with a $400 per pet nonrefundable pet fee.Pics from before current tenants. $45 app fee per adult. $2500 security deposit. Available Aug 8, 2019.