All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 11 SILVERWAY DR #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
11 SILVERWAY DR #6
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

11 SILVERWAY DR #6

11 Silverway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11 Silverway Dr, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2018! Spacious and new 2-level condo in a great and convenient location!!! So close to shopping and Dining in Herndon & Reston. Just minutes to future Herndon Silver Line Metro and the W&OD Trail. Adjacent to Haley Smith Park with multiple sports fields, picnic areas, children's play equipment. Huge Open Concept Living Space with a spacious kitchen w/quartz countertops, SS appliances, MBR suite w/luxury bath & large walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms, bedroom-level stacked W/D, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & Kitchen, large deck, private garage. Plenty of natural light! ONLINE APPLICATION.https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/11-Silverway-Drive-UNIT-6-Herndon-VA-20170-275757879

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 have any available units?
11 SILVERWAY DR #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 have?
Some of 11 SILVERWAY DR #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 currently offering any rent specials?
11 SILVERWAY DR #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 pet-friendly?
No, 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 offer parking?
Yes, 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 offers parking.
Does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 have a pool?
No, 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 does not have a pool.
Does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 have accessible units?
No, 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 SILVERWAY DR #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerndon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia