11 SILVERWAY DR #6

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2018! Spacious and new 2-level condo in a great and convenient location!!! So close to shopping and Dining in Herndon & Reston. Just minutes to future Herndon Silver Line Metro and the W&OD Trail. Adjacent to Haley Smith Park with multiple sports fields, picnic areas, children's play equipment. Huge Open Concept Living Space with a spacious kitchen w/quartz countertops, SS appliances, MBR suite w/luxury bath & large walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms, bedroom-level stacked W/D, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & Kitchen, large deck, private garage. Plenty of natural light! ONLINE APPLICATION.https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/11-Silverway-Drive-UNIT-6-Herndon-VA-20170-275757879