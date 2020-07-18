Excellent condition in the West-end! You'll love this beautiful 4 bedroom & 2.5 Baths. Newer bathroom added in the last couple of years. Spacious kitchen with separate formal dining area. Hardwood floors in most of main level and top floor. Large family room on lower level with fireplace.This home has been well cared for both inside & out. Wonderful covered sunroom porch overlooking fenced rear yard with Deck. Available 1st week in September for 1650.00/monthly. Tenant responsible for all yard care and utilities. Storage garage will be removed and will not be included. Application fee ($40) for each adult living in house. Call Lowenstein Realty at 804-921-7849 to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have any available units?
9110 Danielsdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henrico County, VA.
What amenities does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have?
Some of 9110 Danielsdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Danielsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Danielsdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.