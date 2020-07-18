All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

9110 Danielsdale Dr

9110 Danielsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9110 Danielsdale Drive, Henrico County, VA 23294

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent condition in the West-end! You'll love this beautiful 4 bedroom & 2.5 Baths. Newer bathroom added in the last couple of years. Spacious kitchen with separate formal dining area. Hardwood floors in most of main level and top floor. Large family room on lower level with fireplace.This home has been well cared for both inside & out. Wonderful covered sunroom porch overlooking fenced rear yard with Deck. Available 1st week in September for 1650.00/monthly. Tenant responsible for all yard care and utilities. Storage garage will be removed and will not be included. Application fee ($40) for each adult living in house. Call Lowenstein Realty at 804-921-7849 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have any available units?
9110 Danielsdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henrico County, VA.
What amenities does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have?
Some of 9110 Danielsdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Danielsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Danielsdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Danielsdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9110 Danielsdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9110 Danielsdale Dr offers parking.
Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 Danielsdale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have a pool?
No, 9110 Danielsdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 9110 Danielsdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 Danielsdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Danielsdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9110 Danielsdale Dr has units with air conditioning.
