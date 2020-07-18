9110 Danielsdale Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent condition in the West-end! You'll love this beautiful 4 bedroom & 2.5 Baths. Newer bathroom added in the last couple of years. Spacious kitchen with separate formal dining area. Hardwood floors in most of main level and top floor. Large family room on lower level with fireplace.This home has been well cared for both inside & out. Wonderful covered sunroom porch overlooking fenced rear yard with Deck. Available 1st week in September for 1650.00/monthly. Tenant responsible for all yard care and utilities. Storage garage will be removed and will not be included. Application fee ($40) for each adult living in house. Call Lowenstein Realty at 804-921-7849 to schedule a viewing.