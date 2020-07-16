All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 8701 Lonepine Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
8701 Lonepine Rd
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:25 AM

8701 Lonepine Rd

8701 Lonepine Road · (804) 793-8437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8701 Lonepine Road, Henrico County, VA 23294

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available first week in September this adorable three bedroom/one bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Large Living room with large window that allows for tons of natural light. Three spacious bedrooms with closet space for storage. Full bath with tub/shower, kitchen with great cabinet space and includes fridge, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and recently purchased washer and dryer. Gorgeous sun-room with laminate flooring, and gas heat with sliding glass doors overlooking rear fenced yard is perfect for spring and fall weather! Private drive way for ample parking. This is offered at 1450.00/monthly plus utilities. Tenants to maintain yard, shrubs, and cleaning gutters. Contact Lowenstein Realty, LLC at 804-793-8437 to schedule a viewing. NO PETS.
Application fee is $40 per anyone residing in the home over 18. Application fee $40 per anyone over the age of 18. Will verify credit, criminal, and national eviction reports, verify employment, rental references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Lonepine Rd have any available units?
8701 Lonepine Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8701 Lonepine Rd have?
Some of 8701 Lonepine Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Lonepine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Lonepine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Lonepine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Lonepine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 8701 Lonepine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Lonepine Rd offers parking.
Does 8701 Lonepine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 Lonepine Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Lonepine Rd have a pool?
No, 8701 Lonepine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Lonepine Rd have accessible units?
No, 8701 Lonepine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Lonepine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 Lonepine Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 Lonepine Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8701 Lonepine Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8701 Lonepine Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr
Richmond, VA 23228
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter
Richmond, VA 23228
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St
Dumbarton, VA 23228
The Shannon Townhomes
628 Windomere Ave
Richmond, VA 23227
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct
Richmond, VA 23294
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Avia
5200 Avia Way
Richmond, VA 23233
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct
Laurel, VA 23228

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity