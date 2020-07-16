8701 Lonepine Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available first week in September this adorable three bedroom/one bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Large Living room with large window that allows for tons of natural light. Three spacious bedrooms with closet space for storage. Full bath with tub/shower, kitchen with great cabinet space and includes fridge, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and recently purchased washer and dryer. Gorgeous sun-room with laminate flooring, and gas heat with sliding glass doors overlooking rear fenced yard is perfect for spring and fall weather! Private drive way for ample parking. This is offered at 1450.00/monthly plus utilities. Tenants to maintain yard, shrubs, and cleaning gutters. Contact Lowenstein Realty, LLC at 804-793-8437 to schedule a viewing. NO PETS.

Application fee is $40 per anyone residing in the home over 18. Application fee $40 per anyone over the age of 18. Will verify credit, criminal, and national eviction reports, verify employment, rental references.