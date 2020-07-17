Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

448 Kingscote Lane Available 07/20/20 448 Kingscote Lane, Glen Allen VA - 3 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath End-Unit Townhome, 24 month lease - AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020, 24 month lease - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level "end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. This spacious townhome is 2,862 finished sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a first floor office area with French doors, finished basement and/or recreation room with full bath, as well as a sun-room and deck/patio area. The master suite is large and offers a soaking garden tub and walk-in closet.



The kitchen features beautiful tile flooring, ample cabinetry plus a pantry for additional storage, stainless steel appliances, dual kitchen sinks with garbage disposal, and a bar area. It is adjacent to the formal dining room that offers a beautiful bay window and lots of natural light.



The home comes with many added bonuses and lawn care is also included. There are window coverings in all rooms, upgraded light fixtures - The basement offers direct access to the partially fenced backyard, and there’s a lovely deck and patio as well as a large utility room. The home offers gas heat and central A/C and is located in the Glen Allen school district.



This property will be available Mid-Late July, 2020. For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact our office at 804-794-2662.



All persons age 18 and over must apply.



24 month lease.



Pets conditional.



This is a non smoking property.



No showings until mid-late July, 2020



