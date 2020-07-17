All apartments in Henrico County
448 Kingscote Lane

448 Kingscote Lane · (804) 794-2662 ext. 1
Location

448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA 23059

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 448 Kingscote Lane · Avail. Jul 20

$1,895

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2862 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
448 Kingscote Lane Available 07/20/20 448 Kingscote Lane, Glen Allen VA - 3 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath End-Unit Townhome, 24 month lease - AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020, 24 month lease - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level "end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. This spacious townhome is 2,862 finished sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a first floor office area with French doors, finished basement and/or recreation room with full bath, as well as a sun-room and deck/patio area. The master suite is large and offers a soaking garden tub and walk-in closet.

The kitchen features beautiful tile flooring, ample cabinetry plus a pantry for additional storage, stainless steel appliances, dual kitchen sinks with garbage disposal, and a bar area. It is adjacent to the formal dining room that offers a beautiful bay window and lots of natural light.

The home comes with many added bonuses and lawn care is also included. There are window coverings in all rooms, upgraded light fixtures - The basement offers direct access to the partially fenced backyard, and there’s a lovely deck and patio as well as a large utility room. The home offers gas heat and central A/C and is located in the Glen Allen school district.

This property will be available Mid-Late July, 2020. For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact our office at 804-794-2662.

All persons age 18 and over must apply.

24 month lease.

Pets conditional.

This is a non smoking property.

No showings until mid-late July, 2020

(RLNE3559652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Kingscote Lane have any available units?
448 Kingscote Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 448 Kingscote Lane have?
Some of 448 Kingscote Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Kingscote Lane currently offering any rent specials?
448 Kingscote Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Kingscote Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Kingscote Lane is pet friendly.
Does 448 Kingscote Lane offer parking?
No, 448 Kingscote Lane does not offer parking.
Does 448 Kingscote Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Kingscote Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Kingscote Lane have a pool?
No, 448 Kingscote Lane does not have a pool.
Does 448 Kingscote Lane have accessible units?
No, 448 Kingscote Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Kingscote Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Kingscote Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Kingscote Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 Kingscote Lane has units with air conditioning.
