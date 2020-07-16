All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

2314 Wistar Street

2314 Wistar Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1842973
Location

2314 Wistar Street, Henrico County, VA 23294

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1804 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2314 Wistar Street is a beautiful Tri-level home located in the West End of Henrico County. This 1804 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal living room, a spacious family room with fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with a propane gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, and a separate utility room with washer and dryer provided. The large fenced in back yard comes with a storage shed and is overlooked by a spacious deck that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Other amenities include a beautiful blend of carpet and ceramic tile flooring, pull down attic storage as well as knee wall attic storage. This home utilizes a heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort. It is located in the Skipwith Elementary, Quioccasin Middle and Tucker High school districts.

Executives inc. Realty Group
1520 Huguenot Road
Suite 118
Midlothian, VA 23113
Equal Housing Opportunity
(LIC#0226 012299)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

