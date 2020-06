Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Garage Townhome in Glenwood Mews. Ideal location to commute to Fort Belvoir. Hardwood throughout all levels, hallways & steps. Carpet in Bedrooms. Large open kitchen w/ Breakfast Nook. Modern Cabinets & Granite Counters. Baths have been updated. Tons of closet space. Lower Level Rec Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Large Deck - great for entertaining. Easy access to Kingstowne, Wegmans, Old Town Alexandria, Rt 1, Telegraph, 495 & 395. Pets considered on a case by case basis. A must see!