Hayfield, VA
5512 Dunsmore Road
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:43 PM

5512 Dunsmore Road

5512 Dunsmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Dunsmore Road, Hayfield, VA 22315

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
The house is large with plenty of space and you can use all the common area. It is walking to a near bus that takes you to the metro station, and there is plenty of parking. Walk to the grocery store and restaurants near by. No drama house, and it is quiet at night. We have a large back yard and often bbq! There is no smoking, excessive drinking or loud parties! No Drugs, no overnight guests and we look out for each other. I can drive you to the Metro in the morning if you need. You will enjoy your stay here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Dunsmore Road have any available units?
5512 Dunsmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
Is 5512 Dunsmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Dunsmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Dunsmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Dunsmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayfield.
Does 5512 Dunsmore Road offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Dunsmore Road offers parking.
Does 5512 Dunsmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Dunsmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Dunsmore Road have a pool?
No, 5512 Dunsmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Dunsmore Road have accessible units?
No, 5512 Dunsmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Dunsmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 Dunsmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 Dunsmore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 Dunsmore Road does not have units with air conditioning.

