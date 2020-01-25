5512 Dunsmore Road

Amenities

The house is large with plenty of space and you can use all the common area. It is walking to a near bus that takes you to the metro station, and there is plenty of parking. Walk to the grocery store and restaurants near by. No drama house, and it is quiet at night. We have a large back yard and often bbq! There is no smoking, excessive drinking or loud parties! No Drugs, no overnight guests and we look out for each other. I can drive you to the Metro in the morning if you need. You will enjoy your stay here!