3 bedroom apartments
186 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3410 COLLARD STREET
3410 Collard Street, Groveton, VA
Private cape cod charmer with a front porch at end of the street yet convenient to Route 1 corridor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6876 DEER RUN DRIVE
6876 Deer Run Drive, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1947 sqft
NO Pets/Good Credit. 3 level t/h w/2 balc. & a fenced yard. Windows galore let in loads of sunlight and magnificent views of the woods. Easy access to Huntley Meadows for bike/walking trails/ jogging path. Min.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
4350 ROCK CREEK RD
4350 Rock Creek Road, Groveton, VA
2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1168 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Groveton
22 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8106 COOPER STREET
8106 Cooper Street, Fairfax County, VA
Excellent Rental. 4 Bedroom 3 full baths, eat-in KT, separate DR, LR fireplace,huge rec room,sunroom, 2 car carport and big finished basement for storage, carport and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6601 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6601 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
943 sqft
3 BR tree-top condo w/ stunning updates: renovated bath w/ heated floor, glass enclosed walk-in shower, space saving pocket door, added shelving, vent and upgraded lighting. Kitchen has oak cabinets, new granite counters and SS appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5203 MARTINIQUE LANE
5203 Martinique Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1332 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW COVID-19 RULES.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Hybla Valley
1 Unit Available
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6621 WAKEFIELD DR #503
6621 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Filled with sunlight on a higher floor with over-sized windows that stretch the entire expanse of the living room. Spacious 1362 square foot condo corner unit features 3 bd 2 ba and lot of closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6591 MCKENNA WAY
6591 Mckenna Way, Kingstowne, VA
GREAT RENTAL**SPACIOUS 3/4 BEDROOM TH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE**BACKS TO GREENDALE GOLF COURSE & FRONTS TO TREES**3 STORY BUMP OUT ALLOWS FOR LARGE MASTER BATH & MAIN LEVEL SUN ROOM**4TH BEDROOM IS IN LOWER LEVEL - NO BATH**INC ALL KINGSTOWNE
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4307 FIELDING STREET
4307 Fielding Street, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This enlarged rambler is situated on nearly 1/3 acre fenced lot with trees. Features include updated eat-in KT, big FR w/fireplace, gas cooking & heat, security system, mudroom, shed, attic storage and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6020 PARK PLACE
6020 Park Place, Huntington, VA
Great location, close to Huntington metro, beltway. 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. Unfinished basement for storage only.
