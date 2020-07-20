7223 STOVER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 lvl townhome has 3 bdrms upstairs all with cathedral ceilings. The upstairs bath opens from the hall and mstr bedroom. The main level has 9 ft ceilings. Hardwood floors in the living room and a spacious kitchen with granite island and room for a well sized dining table. The lower level has a rec room and full bath. pets are case by case. Please remove shoes when showing