Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

7223 STOVER DRIVE

7223 Stover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7223 Stover Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 lvl townhome has 3 bdrms upstairs all with cathedral ceilings. The upstairs bath opens from the hall and mstr bedroom. The main level has 9 ft ceilings. Hardwood floors in the living room and a spacious kitchen with granite island and room for a well sized dining table. The lower level has a rec room and full bath. pets are case by case. Please remove shoes when showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 STOVER DRIVE have any available units?
7223 STOVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7223 STOVER DRIVE have?
Some of 7223 STOVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 STOVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7223 STOVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 STOVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7223 STOVER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7223 STOVER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7223 STOVER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7223 STOVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7223 STOVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 STOVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7223 STOVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7223 STOVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7223 STOVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 STOVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7223 STOVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7223 STOVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7223 STOVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
