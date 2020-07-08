All apartments in Groveton
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

7170 WESTFIELD CT

7170 Westfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

7170 Westfield Court, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The best floor plan in Woodstone. Beautifully maintained Ivy model townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. Eat-in kitchen w/ ceramic tile & breakfast bar. Warm hardwood floors and cozy fireplace in living room. Sliding glass door allows abundance of light & leads to charming fenced yard w/ refinished deck. Sorry No Pets. This property does not have a basement. Park in space 69 or unmarked. Do not park in reserved spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have any available units?
7170 WESTFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have?
Some of 7170 WESTFIELD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7170 WESTFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
7170 WESTFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7170 WESTFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 7170 WESTFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT offer parking?
No, 7170 WESTFIELD CT does not offer parking.
Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7170 WESTFIELD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have a pool?
No, 7170 WESTFIELD CT does not have a pool.
Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 7170 WESTFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7170 WESTFIELD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7170 WESTFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.

