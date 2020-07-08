The best floor plan in Woodstone. Beautifully maintained Ivy model townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. Eat-in kitchen w/ ceramic tile & breakfast bar. Warm hardwood floors and cozy fireplace in living room. Sliding glass door allows abundance of light & leads to charming fenced yard w/ refinished deck. Sorry No Pets. This property does not have a basement. Park in space 69 or unmarked. Do not park in reserved spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have any available units?
7170 WESTFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7170 WESTFIELD CT have?
Some of 7170 WESTFIELD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7170 WESTFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
7170 WESTFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.