7170 WESTFIELD CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

The best floor plan in Woodstone. Beautifully maintained Ivy model townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. Eat-in kitchen w/ ceramic tile & breakfast bar. Warm hardwood floors and cozy fireplace in living room. Sliding glass door allows abundance of light & leads to charming fenced yard w/ refinished deck. Sorry No Pets. This property does not have a basement. Park in space 69 or unmarked. Do not park in reserved spaces.