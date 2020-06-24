All apartments in Groveton
6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE

6956 Westhampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6956 Westhampton Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
3-LEVEL DUPLEX w/BEAUTIFUL Hardwood Floors on 2 LVLs*** Updated Kitchen with GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances*** FINISHED BASEMENT with Carpet, Corner GAS FIREPLACE and Full Bath*** Washer/Dryer on MAIN LEVEL!*** Fenced backyard with DECK , Shed and Potting shed*** PETS welcome!*** Available May 31 (flexible, earlier)*** Near GW Parkway, 495.***EASY COMMUTE to DC, Arlington, Ft. BELVOIR*** Minutes from Huntington Metro & Old Town Alexandria*** Down the street from Mt. Vernon Recreation Center (pool, ice rink, gym, classes.) Don't Miss This One! ***Multiple Year Lease Discounted***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE have any available units?
6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE have?
Some of 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
