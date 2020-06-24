6956 WESTHAMPTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

3-LEVEL DUPLEX w/BEAUTIFUL Hardwood Floors on 2 LVLs*** Updated Kitchen with GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances*** FINISHED BASEMENT with Carpet, Corner GAS FIREPLACE and Full Bath*** Washer/Dryer on MAIN LEVEL!*** Fenced backyard with DECK , Shed and Potting shed*** PETS welcome!*** Available May 31 (flexible, earlier)*** Near GW Parkway, 495.***EASY COMMUTE to DC, Arlington, Ft. BELVOIR*** Minutes from Huntington Metro & Old Town Alexandria*** Down the street from Mt. Vernon Recreation Center (pool, ice rink, gym, classes.) Don't Miss This One! ***Multiple Year Lease Discounted***