All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 2811 Groveton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
2811 Groveton St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

2811 Groveton St

2811 Groveton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2811 Groveton Street, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2811 Groveton St Available 09/01/19 FULLY UPDATED 3bed/2bath Single Family Home! - Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this FULLY UPDATED 3 bed/2 bath single family home in Alexandria! Two level, well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood! High-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and designer cabinets! Large peninsula w/breakfast bar. Shiny hardwood floors throughout! Spacious bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Remodeled bathrooms. Third bedroom in lower level. Washer/dryer. HUGE backyard, perfect for entertaining! Large driveway to fit multiple cars. Steps to Giant grocery, Lowes, Target, Walmart, dog park, Chipotle, Panera Bread, TGI Fridays, and all that Route 1 has to offer! Short distance to Fort Belvoir, 495, Old Towne Alexandria. Pets case by case. Tenant to pay Electric/water. Available Sep 1. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856

(RLNE5081076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Groveton St have any available units?
2811 Groveton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 2811 Groveton St have?
Some of 2811 Groveton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Groveton St currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Groveton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Groveton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 Groveton St is pet friendly.
Does 2811 Groveton St offer parking?
No, 2811 Groveton St does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Groveton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 Groveton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Groveton St have a pool?
No, 2811 Groveton St does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Groveton St have accessible units?
No, 2811 Groveton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Groveton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Groveton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Groveton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Groveton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGroveton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Groveton Apartments with BalconiesGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VAFair Lakes, VABailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MD
Burke Centre, VASeabrook, MDTriangle, VAMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College