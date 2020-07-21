Amenities

2811 Groveton St Available 09/01/19 FULLY UPDATED 3bed/2bath Single Family Home! - Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this FULLY UPDATED 3 bed/2 bath single family home in Alexandria! Two level, well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood! High-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and designer cabinets! Large peninsula w/breakfast bar. Shiny hardwood floors throughout! Spacious bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Remodeled bathrooms. Third bedroom in lower level. Washer/dryer. HUGE backyard, perfect for entertaining! Large driveway to fit multiple cars. Steps to Giant grocery, Lowes, Target, Walmart, dog park, Chipotle, Panera Bread, TGI Fridays, and all that Route 1 has to offer! Short distance to Fort Belvoir, 495, Old Towne Alexandria. Pets case by case. Tenant to pay Electric/water. Available Sep 1. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856



(RLNE5081076)