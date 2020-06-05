All apartments in Great Falls
9493 BEACH MILL ROAD

9493 Beach Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

9493 Beach Mill Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available from July 1st but date is negotiable. Classic colonial in the desirable eastern side of Great Falls with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 3,600 sq. ft. of living space. The house has great flow; from the two-level foyer, walk past the living room and welcoming library with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. Enter the large updated kitchen that opens to a bright family room with beamed cathedral ceiling, skylights and beautiful stone floor and fireplace. Large laundry/mud room with oversized sink and stone floors leads to the side-load garage. The large Master bedroom suite has a cozy sitting room with a third fireplace, walk-in closet and a large bathroom suite with an oversized whirlpool and a bonus additional walk-in closet. The walk-out basement is partially finished with a great rec room and French doors leading outside. Lots of storage space which can also be used to expand the living area. The house sits on over 2 acres and is nestled amongst trees, but with an open field on the side, too. Langley school pyramid. Convenient access to Great Falls and Riverbend Parks and town center, along with easy access to DC and major airports. Virtual Tour Link: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/243134

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD have any available units?
9493 BEACH MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD have?
Some of 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9493 BEACH MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9493 BEACH MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

