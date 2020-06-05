9493 BEACH MILL ROAD

Amenities

Available from July 1st but date is negotiable. Classic colonial in the desirable eastern side of Great Falls with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 3,600 sq. ft. of living space. The house has great flow; from the two-level foyer, walk past the living room and welcoming library with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. Enter the large updated kitchen that opens to a bright family room with beamed cathedral ceiling, skylights and beautiful stone floor and fireplace. Large laundry/mud room with oversized sink and stone floors leads to the side-load garage. The large Master bedroom suite has a cozy sitting room with a third fireplace, walk-in closet and a large bathroom suite with an oversized whirlpool and a bonus additional walk-in closet. The walk-out basement is partially finished with a great rec room and French doors leading outside. Lots of storage space which can also be used to expand the living area. The house sits on over 2 acres and is nestled amongst trees, but with an open field on the side, too. Langley school pyramid. Convenient access to Great Falls and Riverbend Parks and town center, along with easy access to DC and major airports. Virtual Tour Link: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/243134