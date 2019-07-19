9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully situated in the exclusive Cornwell Farm neighborhood in Great Falls, VA, this 15 acre property offers casual sophistication and privacy with all the benefits of an equestrian retreat. This 5 BR, 4 bath home has been recently renovated and reflects an appreciation for both functional family life and entertaining. The modern open floor plan provides sweeping views of the picturesque surroundings, which include rolling hills and towering Sycamores. Improvements include a 4 stall barn, riding ring, run-in shed, fenced pastures, a pool, creek, and a spring fed pond. The property affords easy access to Great Falls Park with its miles of riding and hiking trails. Located in the acclaimed Great Falls and Langley school districts, this property offers the best of all worlds - and all within an easy drive to DC.