9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE

9341 Cornwell Farm Drive
Location

9341 Cornwell Farm Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully situated in the exclusive Cornwell Farm neighborhood in Great Falls, VA, this 15 acre property offers casual sophistication and privacy with all the benefits of an equestrian retreat. This 5 BR, 4 bath home has been recently renovated and reflects an appreciation for both functional family life and entertaining. The modern open floor plan provides sweeping views of the picturesque surroundings, which include rolling hills and towering Sycamores. Improvements include a 4 stall barn, riding ring, run-in shed, fenced pastures, a pool, creek, and a spring fed pond. The property affords easy access to Great Falls Park with its miles of riding and hiking trails. Located in the acclaimed Great Falls and Langley school districts, this property offers the best of all worlds - and all within an easy drive to DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE have any available units?
9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
Is 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9341 CORNWELL FARM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
