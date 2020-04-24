904 CONSTELLATION DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Craftsman Cottage in the heart of the Great Falls Village. Completely renovated with luxury finishes this home offers a new open concept main level with hardwood floors, gas fireplace with mounted TV, two full bathrooms and bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen features all high end custom cabinetry, massive center island with Quartz waterfall counters, gas cooking and access to the yard. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet (former third bedroom) with custom built-ins, spa like master bath has newly installed heated floors, steam shower and warming rack. Lower level offers an expansive family room with wood burning fireplace, gym with mounted TV, third bedroom, third full bath, massive storage area, IT/Network room and access to the ~ acre level yard perfect for pets or play. Langley School Pyramid, Minutes to DC, Reston, Airports, Metro, One Loudoun, Mosaic and Amazon HQ2.