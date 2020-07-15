All apartments in Great Falls
12159 Holly Knoll Cir

12159 Holly Knoll Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12159 Holly Knoll Circle, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
6BR home in sought-after Langley School district WITH a POOL! - Amazing Location & BONUS with your very own POOL in your backyard oasis! Lovely & Meticulously Maintained 6BR home located in the highly sought-after Langley School District! Elegant Great Falls lifestyle in this beautifully updated home*Features include a large main level office for those working from home days, gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting & neutral paint colors throughout*Formal Living & Dining room with chair rail & crown moldings*Cozy family room with beautiful white brick wall wood-burning fireplace*Light & Bright Kitchen with white cabinetry, beautiful light granite counters & Stainless Steel Appliances*Sliding glass doors off kitchen lead to your serenity! Relax by the sparkling pool, rest on the surrounding patio or on the expansive deck all private & with treed views & lush landscaping*Space for everyone with 6 Bedrooms! Finished walk-out lower level with another white brick wall & wood burning fireplace in rec room, wainscoting and lots of finished living space in basement*Updated baths throughout*Close to job centers, commuting routes & airport. If you are looking for great value, this is it! Convenient location* Wonderful neighborhood & truly a great house! Pool Opening, Closing & Maintenance paid for by landlord*

*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OWNERS PACKOUT 7.3.20*LEASE AVAILABLE STARTING 7.3.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5896968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir have any available units?
12159 Holly Knoll Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir have?
Some of 12159 Holly Knoll Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12159 Holly Knoll Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12159 Holly Knoll Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12159 Holly Knoll Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12159 Holly Knoll Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir offer parking?
No, 12159 Holly Knoll Cir does not offer parking.
Does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12159 Holly Knoll Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12159 Holly Knoll Cir has a pool.
Does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir have accessible units?
No, 12159 Holly Knoll Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12159 Holly Knoll Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12159 Holly Knoll Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12159 Holly Knoll Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
