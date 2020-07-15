12159 Holly Knoll Cir

Amenities

6BR home in sought-after Langley School district WITH a POOL! - Amazing Location & BONUS with your very own POOL in your backyard oasis! Lovely & Meticulously Maintained 6BR home located in the highly sought-after Langley School District! Elegant Great Falls lifestyle in this beautifully updated home*Features include a large main level office for those working from home days, gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting & neutral paint colors throughout*Formal Living & Dining room with chair rail & crown moldings*Cozy family room with beautiful white brick wall wood-burning fireplace*Light & Bright Kitchen with white cabinetry, beautiful light granite counters & Stainless Steel Appliances*Sliding glass doors off kitchen lead to your serenity! Relax by the sparkling pool, rest on the surrounding patio or on the expansive deck all private & with treed views & lush landscaping*Space for everyone with 6 Bedrooms! Finished walk-out lower level with another white brick wall & wood burning fireplace in rec room, wainscoting and lots of finished living space in basement*Updated baths throughout*Close to job centers, commuting routes & airport. If you are looking for great value, this is it! Convenient location* Wonderful neighborhood & truly a great house! Pool Opening, Closing & Maintenance paid for by landlord*



*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OWNERS PACKOUT 7.3.20*LEASE AVAILABLE STARTING 7.3.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



