All apartments in Great Falls
Find more places like 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:37 PM

11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE

11927 Holly Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Great Falls
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11927 Holly Spring Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A bright apartment in walk out basement of single house. The house is in a very quiet and friendly neighborhood. It is in a convenient location to everywhere - 15 minutes to Dulles Airport, 10 minutes to Reston Town Center. This very clean and cozy apartment has one bedroom, one living room, electric cooktop and refrigerator, one full bathroom with shower, a pair of washer/dryer (no furniture). It has private entrance/door for getting in and out. It will be available on November 1st,2019. The minimum rental period is 1 year The rental fee is $1250/month, including all utilities and high speed internet. One parking spot is available on the drive way. Looking for a single professional with good income and credit score(700) to rent it. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE have any available units?
11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE have?
Some of 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Great Falls 3 BedroomsGreat Falls Apartments with Balcony
Great Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Falls Apartments with Parking
Great Falls Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Yorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDDale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University