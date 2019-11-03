11927 HOLLY SPRING DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

A bright apartment in walk out basement of single house. The house is in a very quiet and friendly neighborhood. It is in a convenient location to everywhere - 15 minutes to Dulles Airport, 10 minutes to Reston Town Center. This very clean and cozy apartment has one bedroom, one living room, electric cooktop and refrigerator, one full bathroom with shower, a pair of washer/dryer (no furniture). It has private entrance/door for getting in and out. It will be available on November 1st,2019. The minimum rental period is 1 year The rental fee is $1250/month, including all utilities and high speed internet. One parking spot is available on the drive way. Looking for a single professional with good income and credit score(700) to rent it. No pets please.