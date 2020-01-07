All apartments in Great Falls
11415 JORDAN LANE
11415 JORDAN LANE

11415 Jordan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11415 Jordan Lane, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Now!!**Wonderful Colonial with four bedrooms up**Fresh paint on main and upper levels**Beautiful Hardwood floors on main level**Large living room**Updated kitchen and bathrooms**Kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances**Eat-in table space**Family room off kitchen has built-in shelving and wood-burning fireplace**Kitchen walks out to deck and patio**Butlers pantry off kitchen leads to formal dining room**Master bedroom w/sitting room, walk-in closet, updated bath w/separate shower & double vanity**Three more large bedrooms and second full bath also on upper level**New carpet in bedrooms**Huge recreation room on lower level**Unfinished area provides lots of storage**Two car attached garage with extra space for storage**Laundry room on main level**Large lot with trees and open space**Langley High School**Easy access to Leesburg Pike/Rt 7**No pets, no smoking**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 JORDAN LANE have any available units?
11415 JORDAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 11415 JORDAN LANE have?
Some of 11415 JORDAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 JORDAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11415 JORDAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 JORDAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11415 JORDAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 11415 JORDAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11415 JORDAN LANE offers parking.
Does 11415 JORDAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11415 JORDAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 JORDAN LANE have a pool?
No, 11415 JORDAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11415 JORDAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 11415 JORDAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 JORDAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11415 JORDAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 JORDAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 JORDAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

