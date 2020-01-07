11415 JORDAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Available Now!!**Wonderful Colonial with four bedrooms up**Fresh paint on main and upper levels**Beautiful Hardwood floors on main level**Large living room**Updated kitchen and bathrooms**Kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances**Eat-in table space**Family room off kitchen has built-in shelving and wood-burning fireplace**Kitchen walks out to deck and patio**Butlers pantry off kitchen leads to formal dining room**Master bedroom w/sitting room, walk-in closet, updated bath w/separate shower & double vanity**Three more large bedrooms and second full bath also on upper level**New carpet in bedrooms**Huge recreation room on lower level**Unfinished area provides lots of storage**Two car attached garage with extra space for storage**Laundry room on main level**Large lot with trees and open space**Langley High School**Easy access to Leesburg Pike/Rt 7**No pets, no smoking**