11127 BOWEN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready. Gorgeous Colonial Estate on Picturesque Corner Lot. Features with 5 Bedrooms, 5 full bath and 1 half bath. Including 2 Master Suites-Main & Upper Level. 2-Story Foyer, Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Light-filled Sunroom with walls of windows & entry to Deck & Patio. Finished lower level with 5th bedroom. An additional room could be 6th Bedroom/Office w/private entrance from 3rd car garage. Walkout basement and open to common area. Perfect home to relax or entertain inside & outside. Walk to Elementary School. Minutes to Tysons Corner and Great Falls Village. Easy Access to Wiehle Metro Station. Route 7, 286 and 193