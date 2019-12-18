All apartments in Great Falls
Find more places like 11127 BOWEN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
11127 BOWEN AVENUE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:52 AM

11127 BOWEN AVENUE

11127 Bowen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Great Falls
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11127 Bowen Avenue, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready. Gorgeous Colonial Estate on Picturesque Corner Lot. Features with 5 Bedrooms, 5 full bath and 1 half bath. Including 2 Master Suites-Main & Upper Level. 2-Story Foyer, Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Light-filled Sunroom with walls of windows & entry to Deck & Patio. Finished lower level with 5th bedroom. An additional room could be 6th Bedroom/Office w/private entrance from 3rd car garage. Walkout basement and open to common area. Perfect home to relax or entertain inside & outside. Walk to Elementary School. Minutes to Tysons Corner and Great Falls Village. Easy Access to Wiehle Metro Station. Route 7, 286 and 193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE have any available units?
11127 BOWEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE have?
Some of 11127 BOWEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11127 BOWEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11127 BOWEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11127 BOWEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11127 BOWEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11127 BOWEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11127 BOWEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11127 BOWEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11127 BOWEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11127 BOWEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11127 BOWEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11127 BOWEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Great Falls 3 BedroomsGreat Falls Apartments with Balcony
Great Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Falls Apartments with Parking
Great Falls Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Yorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDDale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University