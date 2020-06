Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking pool

GREAT LOCATION! New HVAC, new carpet, freshly painted home. The main level has ample natural light in the living room and the kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee and wake up with the sun. The master bedroom has a brick fireplace for those cold winter nights. Move-in ready!! $60 credit check per person/married couple.