1083 PENSIVE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room. Main level has hardwood floors and sliding glass door to extensive deck. There is a terrific mudroom with washer/dryer between the 2-car garage and family room. The main level also includes a powder room. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms; the master bedroom suite is very spacious with a sitting area and fireplace, and provides two walk-in closets. The master bathroom is updated and has a jacuzzi tub along with a shower. The walk-out lower level boasts a large corner built-in sitting area in front of the third fireplace, bookcases, a nanny suite with full bath, and storage area. Outside there is a huge deck and large, flat side yard. Across the street is county parkland.