1083 PENSIVE LN
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:02 AM

1083 PENSIVE LN

1083 Pensive Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA 22066

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room. Main level has hardwood floors and sliding glass door to extensive deck. There is a terrific mudroom with washer/dryer between the 2-car garage and family room. The main level also includes a powder room. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms; the master bedroom suite is very spacious with a sitting area and fireplace, and provides two walk-in closets. The master bathroom is updated and has a jacuzzi tub along with a shower. The walk-out lower level boasts a large corner built-in sitting area in front of the third fireplace, bookcases, a nanny suite with full bath, and storage area. Outside there is a huge deck and large, flat side yard. Across the street is county parkland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 PENSIVE LN have any available units?
1083 PENSIVE LN has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1083 PENSIVE LN have?
Some of 1083 PENSIVE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 PENSIVE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1083 PENSIVE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 PENSIVE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1083 PENSIVE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 1083 PENSIVE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1083 PENSIVE LN does offer parking.
Does 1083 PENSIVE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1083 PENSIVE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 PENSIVE LN have a pool?
No, 1083 PENSIVE LN does not have a pool.
Does 1083 PENSIVE LN have accessible units?
No, 1083 PENSIVE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 PENSIVE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1083 PENSIVE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1083 PENSIVE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1083 PENSIVE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
