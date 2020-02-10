All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1021 RIVA RIDGE DR

1021 Riva Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Riva Ridge Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
Enjoy this delightful home overlooking a pond, offering peace and tranquility in the heart of Great Falls. Renovated, pristine, w/2-car garage, large trex deck, 4 Bedrooms upper level, bay windows in Living Room and in eat-in Kitchen with quartz counters; Washer & Dryer on main level; Living Room connects to Library w/built-ins. Hardwood floors; double front doors, wood-burning fireplace, plantation shutters. Pool table in basement conveys with the lease. Sidewalks allowing for safe walking/jogging. Quick access to Rt 7 and to Village Center. Dogs case-by-case. Qualifying annual income must be 40 times monthly rent. Apply on www.LongandFoster.com website, processing fee $55/per adult. Lease includes military/diplomatic clause. Turn-key condition, immediately available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR have any available units?
1021 RIVA RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR have?
Some of 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1021 RIVA RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 RIVA RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

