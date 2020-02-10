1021 RIVA RIDGE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage

Enjoy this delightful home overlooking a pond, offering peace and tranquility in the heart of Great Falls. Renovated, pristine, w/2-car garage, large trex deck, 4 Bedrooms upper level, bay windows in Living Room and in eat-in Kitchen with quartz counters; Washer & Dryer on main level; Living Room connects to Library w/built-ins. Hardwood floors; double front doors, wood-burning fireplace, plantation shutters. Pool table in basement conveys with the lease. Sidewalks allowing for safe walking/jogging. Quick access to Rt 7 and to Village Center. Dogs case-by-case. Qualifying annual income must be 40 times monthly rent. Apply on www.LongandFoster.com website, processing fee $55/per adult. Lease includes military/diplomatic clause. Turn-key condition, immediately available.