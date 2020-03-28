All apartments in Great Falls
Great Falls, VA
10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE

10013 Park Royal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10013 Park Royal Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
For Lease at $10,000/ month. Large handsome 5,000+.sq. Ft. 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath Colonial with Bick Front and Sides, with 3 Car Garage, on nearly 1 Acre Lot, in wonderful Great Falls l with Top rated Schools. ( Langley High School, Cooper Middle school and Colvin Run elementary ) Cclose to Great Falls Village Center. Short drive to: Reston Metro Rail, Reston Town Center, Great Falls National Park, Tysons Corner, and the Tysons Galleria regional shopping centers. New and refinished Hardwood Floors, 2 New HVAC systems, New Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 New Hot Water Heaters. New Roof. Circular Driveway. Commanding Panoramic Views from highest point in the subdivision, great friendly neighborhood. Formal Living Room and Dining Room , and with plantation shutters, Spacious Library, Spacious family room with stone fireplace, Master Bedroom and big sunny windows with plantation shutters, and exquisite master bathroom with whirlpool tub, huge recreation room and big bedroom with full bath in full walk-out lower level. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE have any available units?
10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE have?
Some of 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

