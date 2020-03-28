10013 PARK ROYAL DRIVE

Amenities

For Lease at $10,000/ month. Large handsome 5,000+.sq. Ft. 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath Colonial with Bick Front and Sides, with 3 Car Garage, on nearly 1 Acre Lot, in wonderful Great Falls l with Top rated Schools. ( Langley High School, Cooper Middle school and Colvin Run elementary ) Cclose to Great Falls Village Center. Short drive to: Reston Metro Rail, Reston Town Center, Great Falls National Park, Tysons Corner, and the Tysons Galleria regional shopping centers. New and refinished Hardwood Floors, 2 New HVAC systems, New Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 New Hot Water Heaters. New Roof. Circular Driveway. Commanding Panoramic Views from highest point in the subdivision, great friendly neighborhood. Formal Living Room and Dining Room , and with plantation shutters, Spacious Library, Spacious family room with stone fireplace, Master Bedroom and big sunny windows with plantation shutters, and exquisite master bathroom with whirlpool tub, huge recreation room and big bedroom with full bath in full walk-out lower level. Hurry!