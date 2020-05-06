All apartments in Glen Allen
2262 High Bush Cir
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

2262 High Bush Cir

2262 High Bush Circle · (804) 231-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2262 High Bush Cir · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd. Hardwood floors, Stainless appliances, large eat in Kitchen, large bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, Patio, Storage shed, Off street parking, Stove, fenced back yard, small pet allowed with fee, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer, Trash pick up and lawncare included in the HOA. Central AC $1295.00 Available Now

(RLNE4627121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 High Bush Cir have any available units?
2262 High Bush Cir has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2262 High Bush Cir have?
Some of 2262 High Bush Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 High Bush Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2262 High Bush Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 High Bush Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 High Bush Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2262 High Bush Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2262 High Bush Cir does offer parking.
Does 2262 High Bush Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2262 High Bush Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 High Bush Cir have a pool?
No, 2262 High Bush Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2262 High Bush Cir have accessible units?
No, 2262 High Bush Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 High Bush Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 High Bush Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 High Bush Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2262 High Bush Cir has units with air conditioning.
