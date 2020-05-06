2262 High Bush Cir

Amenities
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd. Hardwood floors, Stainless appliances, large eat in Kitchen, large bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, Patio, Storage shed, Off street parking, Stove, fenced back yard, small pet allowed with fee, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer, Trash pick up and lawncare included in the HOA. Central AC $1295.00 Available Now
(RLNE4627121)