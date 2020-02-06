All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated August 31 2019

8270 TENBROOK DRIVE

8270 Tenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8270 Tenbrook Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155
Broad Run Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This conveniently located Broad Run Oaks Colonial is right in the heart of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. PRTC Bus Stop less than 1 mile away. The house itself is great for entertaining. Large spacious kitchen with island off of the mud room. Eat-in Kitchen. Family room with fireplace overlooks the backyard and trees. Large Master Bedroom upstairs with sitting room and large walk-in closet. Separate tub and shower. 3 additional Bedrooms. One has its own Bathroom and the other 2 have a Jack and Jill Bathroom. Upper level laundry. Finished basement for additional storage and extra rooms/den. Full bath in basement. Rear exit with walk-up stairs. Fenced-in Backyard. Storage in the Garage. Immediate delivery. $50 per adult (18 & over) for Application Fee. Make Money Order out to: Platinum Property Management. Property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
8270 TENBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8270 TENBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8270 TENBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
