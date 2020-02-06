8270 TENBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

This conveniently located Broad Run Oaks Colonial is right in the heart of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. PRTC Bus Stop less than 1 mile away. The house itself is great for entertaining. Large spacious kitchen with island off of the mud room. Eat-in Kitchen. Family room with fireplace overlooks the backyard and trees. Large Master Bedroom upstairs with sitting room and large walk-in closet. Separate tub and shower. 3 additional Bedrooms. One has its own Bathroom and the other 2 have a Jack and Jill Bathroom. Upper level laundry. Finished basement for additional storage and extra rooms/den. Full bath in basement. Rear exit with walk-up stairs. Fenced-in Backyard. Storage in the Garage. Immediate delivery. $50 per adult (18 & over) for Application Fee. Make Money Order out to: Platinum Property Management. Property is professionally managed.