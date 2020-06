Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

This extraordinary estate encompasses over 12,000 sq ft & exudes the beauty and warmth of a Mediterranean villa. The glamorous pool & formal gardens echo the relaxed lifestyle of the region.The home has been expertly crafted to incorporate the highest quality construction with timeless design. Abutting Robert Trent Jones Golf Course this gated community is complimented by the770-acre Lake ManassesMinimum term 6 months , short term available flexible~