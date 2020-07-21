7824 WAVERLEY MILL COURT

Amenities

Super one-bedroom condo conveniently located on the first floor in the Waverley Mill Condo village right across Linton Hall Rd from the Virginia Gateway and and Promonate Shopping Centers. Very efficient layout with open concept of kitchen, dining room and living room. There is easy access to the patio from the living room which overlooks a peaceful lawn and pond graced by Crepe Myrtle trees. This unit is close to everything; shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, schools and Life-Time fitness facility..