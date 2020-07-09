All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

6802 ORRINGTON LANE

6802 Orrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Orrington Lane, Gainesville, VA 20169

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty. Former model home boasts all the upgrades! Spacious home with bump out and extra room! HUGE eat in kitchen, gleaming hardwoods with Stainless appliances that walks out to the low maintenance TREX deck and a stone patio on lower level.Your future homes features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 halves and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE have any available units?
6802 ORRINGTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE have?
Some of 6802 ORRINGTON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 ORRINGTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6802 ORRINGTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 ORRINGTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6802 ORRINGTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6802 ORRINGTON LANE offers parking.
Does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 ORRINGTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE have a pool?
No, 6802 ORRINGTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 6802 ORRINGTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 ORRINGTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 ORRINGTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 ORRINGTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

