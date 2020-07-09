6802 ORRINGTON LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty. Former model home boasts all the upgrades! Spacious home with bump out and extra room! HUGE eat in kitchen, gleaming hardwoods with Stainless appliances that walks out to the low maintenance TREX deck and a stone patio on lower level.Your future homes features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 halves and 2 car garage.