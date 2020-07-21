14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

Vacant- Immediately available. This will not last!! Well maintained spacious basement with 1 Bed, 1 Full bath, closet and Large Hall. Rent includes all Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric, and Internet). Suitable for single working professional or student. Basement has kitchenette, full bath and private rear entrance/walkout. Near Gainesville shopping centers! Shared Laundry for the tenant. For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries.