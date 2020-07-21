All apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville, VA
14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE

14729 Links Pond Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14729 Links Pond Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Vacant- Immediately available. This will not last!! Well maintained spacious basement with 1 Bed, 1 Full bath, closet and Large Hall. Rent includes all Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric, and Internet). Suitable for single working professional or student. Basement has kitchenette, full bath and private rear entrance/walkout. Near Gainesville shopping centers! Shared Laundry for the tenant. For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE have any available units?
14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
Is 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14729 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
