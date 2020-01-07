All apartments in Gainesville
14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE

14682 Links Pond Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14682 Links Pond Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo/townhouse with one car garage located in Somerset Crossing. Conveniently located to Route 15, Route 29, and I-66. Nearby to Virginia Gateway Shopping (shops, restaurants, movie theater) and Stonewall Shopping Center (Wegmans, shops, restaurants). Please schedule through showing time for showing requests allowing 24 hours notice. Please sign and submit COVID-19 Waiver to stephanie@listwithelizabeth.com at least 2 hours BEFORE seeing the property. Please take precautions with providing and wearing your own gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, etc. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE have any available units?
14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE have?
Some of 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
