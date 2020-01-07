14682 LINKS POND CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo/townhouse with one car garage located in Somerset Crossing. Conveniently located to Route 15, Route 29, and I-66. Nearby to Virginia Gateway Shopping (shops, restaurants, movie theater) and Stonewall Shopping Center (Wegmans, shops, restaurants). Please schedule through showing time for showing requests allowing 24 hours notice. Please sign and submit COVID-19 Waiver to stephanie@listwithelizabeth.com at least 2 hours BEFORE seeing the property. Please take precautions with providing and wearing your own gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, etc. Thank you.