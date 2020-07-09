All apartments in Gainesville
Location

13675 Rockingham Lane, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Only 2 years old 3 level town home in Wentworth Green! This beautiful townhouse has a hardwood floors on main level and a gourmet kitchen with gas range, tons of space for the large dining room. Easily entertain on the large back deck! Luxurious master bedroom with a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and large master bathroom - complete with a soaking tub! walk out basement has been fully outfitted with an additional full bathroom. 2 car front load garage and long drive way offers extra parking space. Enjoy the pool, playground, tennis, and a great neighborhood. Close to 66, 15, and 29, lots of restaurant and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE have any available units?
13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE have?
Some of 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE offers parking.
Does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE has a pool.
Does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

