13675 ROCKINGHAM LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Only 2 years old 3 level town home in Wentworth Green! This beautiful townhouse has a hardwood floors on main level and a gourmet kitchen with gas range, tons of space for the large dining room. Easily entertain on the large back deck! Luxurious master bedroom with a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and large master bathroom - complete with a soaking tub! walk out basement has been fully outfitted with an additional full bathroom. 2 car front load garage and long drive way offers extra parking space. Enjoy the pool, playground, tennis, and a great neighborhood. Close to 66, 15, and 29, lots of restaurant and shopping