Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fredericksburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
181 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1106 INNIS DRIVE
1106 Innis Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2912 sqft
Beautiful spacious open floor plan home is in excellent condition and has plenty of storage. Welcoming front porch is a plus. Enter into a 2 story inviting foyer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516-C Charlotte Street
516 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1822 sqft
DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
418 DEERWOOD DRIVE
418 Deerwood Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1824 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Home Located near downtown Fredericksburg, I-95, and the Fredericksburg VRE station.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
539 WILLIS STREET
539 Willis Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1601 WILCOX AVENUE
1601 Wilcox Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2442 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after Idlewild Community! Home features two master bedrooms (One on lower lvl) Upper lvl master suite has soaking tub/shower/water closet/and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts island, pantry, and walk out to deck.

1 of 93

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1106 DOUGLAS STREET
1106 Douglas Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4483 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fredericksburg, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fredericksburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

