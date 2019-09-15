All apartments in Franconia
7861 Birch Branch Ter

7861 Birch Branch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7861 Birch Branch Terrace, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
I'm looking for a roommate who is independent, responsible, clean, and easy-going. No inside smoking or illegal drugs.

Location: Close to 495/395/95, and you'd be a 5-10 minute drive to either the Franconia-Springfield or Van Dorn metros for convenient access to D.C. and Arlington. If you'd rather take the bus, the bus stop right by the house will also take you pretty directly to both metros. Fort Belvoir, Springfield Mall, Wegmans, Wal-Mart, and Costco are all also a short drive away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5029074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7861 Birch Branch Ter have any available units?
7861 Birch Branch Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
Is 7861 Birch Branch Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7861 Birch Branch Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7861 Birch Branch Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7861 Birch Branch Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7861 Birch Branch Ter offer parking?
No, 7861 Birch Branch Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7861 Birch Branch Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7861 Birch Branch Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7861 Birch Branch Ter have a pool?
No, 7861 Birch Branch Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7861 Birch Branch Ter have accessible units?
No, 7861 Birch Branch Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7861 Birch Branch Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7861 Birch Branch Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7861 Birch Branch Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7861 Birch Branch Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
