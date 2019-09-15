7861 Birch Branch Ter

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

I'm looking for a roommate who is independent, responsible, clean, and easy-going. No inside smoking or illegal drugs.



Location: Close to 495/395/95, and you'd be a 5-10 minute drive to either the Franconia-Springfield or Van Dorn metros for convenient access to D.C. and Arlington. If you'd rather take the bus, the bus stop right by the house will also take you pretty directly to both metros. Fort Belvoir, Springfield Mall, Wegmans, Wal-Mart, and Costco are all also a short drive away.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5029074)