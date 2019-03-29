7834 LOCUST LEAF LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 7834 Locust Leaf Lane. This gorgeous brick-front townhouse in Hawthorne features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 1-car garage, and a spacious walk-out rec room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. With 2,200 square feet of living space, this residence showcases an open floorplan with lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light. The beautiful kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, a center island, 42-inch cabinets and opens to the dining room. From the master bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and private master bath, to the terrific deck perfectly made for relaxing or entertaining, this home has it all. With easy access to I-95. Fairfax County Parkway, and the Metro, this lovely home is just a short drive from everything, from Wegmans to downtown DC!