Franconia, VA
7834 LOCUST LEAF LN
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

7834 LOCUST LEAF LN

7834 Locust Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7834 Locust Leaf Lane, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 7834 Locust Leaf Lane. This gorgeous brick-front townhouse in Hawthorne features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 1-car garage, and a spacious walk-out rec room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. With 2,200 square feet of living space, this residence showcases an open floorplan with lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light. The beautiful kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, a center island, 42-inch cabinets and opens to the dining room. From the master bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and private master bath, to the terrific deck perfectly made for relaxing or entertaining, this home has it all. With easy access to I-95. Fairfax County Parkway, and the Metro, this lovely home is just a short drive from everything, from Wegmans to downtown DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN have any available units?
7834 LOCUST LEAF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN have?
Some of 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN currently offering any rent specials?
7834 LOCUST LEAF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN pet-friendly?
No, 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN offer parking?
Yes, 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN offers parking.
Does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN have a pool?
No, 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN does not have a pool.
Does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN have accessible units?
No, 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7834 LOCUST LEAF LN does not have units with air conditioning.
