Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

7753 SULLIVAN CIR

7753 Sullivan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7753 Sullivan Circle, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not your typical rental home. Meticulously updated w/ paint, carpet, hardwood floors, light fixtures, kitchen appliances, doors and so much more all new in 2018. New concrete driveway, rear patio in 2018. HVAC and HWH new in 2019. New carpet to be installed in lower level rec room. This home shines and will not disappoint. Huge upgraded kitchen walks out to large deck. Generous living and dining rooms. Master bath with separate tub and shower and double vanity. Large rec room plus a spacious garage. Great community too! Agent Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR have any available units?
7753 SULLIVAN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR have?
Some of 7753 SULLIVAN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7753 SULLIVAN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7753 SULLIVAN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7753 SULLIVAN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7753 SULLIVAN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7753 SULLIVAN CIR offers parking.
Does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7753 SULLIVAN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR have a pool?
No, 7753 SULLIVAN CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR have accessible units?
No, 7753 SULLIVAN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7753 SULLIVAN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7753 SULLIVAN CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7753 SULLIVAN CIR has units with air conditioning.

