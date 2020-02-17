7753 SULLIVAN CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Not your typical rental home. Meticulously updated w/ paint, carpet, hardwood floors, light fixtures, kitchen appliances, doors and so much more all new in 2018. New concrete driveway, rear patio in 2018. HVAC and HWH new in 2019. New carpet to be installed in lower level rec room. This home shines and will not disappoint. Huge upgraded kitchen walks out to large deck. Generous living and dining rooms. Master bath with separate tub and shower and double vanity. Large rec room plus a spacious garage. Great community too! Agent Owner.