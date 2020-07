Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

7719 SULLIVAN CIRCLE Available 07/01/20 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN ISLAND CREEK SUBDIVISION - BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL. GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK. NICE LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECREATION ROOM, LAUNDRY AND FULL BATHROOM. MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH HAS SOAK TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. UNIT BACKS TO WOODS. SUBDIVISION HAS CLUB HOUSE, TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL.



(RLNE3329702)