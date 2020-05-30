All apartments in Franconia
6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT

6768 Joseph Edgar Court · No Longer Available
Location

6768 Joseph Edgar Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT this very nice Townhouse BASEMENT EFFICIENCY APARTMENT that includes all utilities. It has hardwood floors, its own small living area with a Kitchenette, a separate Large Bedroom with Closet and SHARED Washer & Dryer. You'll enter through the Garage that enters to the unit. Rent also includes the use of the entire backyard for your own use to cookout and entertain. NOTE: No Pets, No Smoking, and the unit is for One Person. Prime location close to 2 Metro Stations, Retail Shops, Grocery stores, Springfield Mall, 95 & 495 and most local military bases. Showing will be with the Owner only from 3pm - 7pm Weekdays and Weekends. CALL/TEXT Listing Agent to make arrangements to see it. Debbie (703)623-1917.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT have any available units?
6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT have?
Some of 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT does offer parking.
Does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT have a pool?
No, 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
