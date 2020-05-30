6768 JOSEPH EDGAR COURT

Amenities
RENT this very nice Townhouse BASEMENT EFFICIENCY APARTMENT that includes all utilities. It has hardwood floors, its own small living area with a Kitchenette, a separate Large Bedroom with Closet and SHARED Washer & Dryer. You'll enter through the Garage that enters to the unit. Rent also includes the use of the entire backyard for your own use to cookout and entertain. NOTE: No Pets, No Smoking, and the unit is for One Person. Prime location close to 2 Metro Stations, Retail Shops, Grocery stores, Springfield Mall, 95 & 495 and most local military bases. Showing will be with the Owner only from 3pm - 7pm Weekdays and Weekends. CALL/TEXT Listing Agent to make arrangements to see it. Debbie (703)623-1917.