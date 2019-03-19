All apartments in Franconia
6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR

6535 Old Carriage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Old Carriage Drive, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Updated 2 level townhome in Landsdowne. Close to the Wegmans shopping area. Remodeled open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters plus eating space. Sliding glass doors lead to the patio and fenced backyard. Living room has a cozy gas fireplace to help ward off the chill, plus a pass-through opening to kitchen. Updated powder room on main level. Two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and closet organizers. A full sized bathroom is on upper level. Location is close to Metro and Fort Belvoir. Can apply on-line through Long and Foster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR have any available units?
6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR have?
Some of 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR offers parking.
Does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR have a pool?
No, 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 OLD CARRIAGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
