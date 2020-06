Amenities

Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio. Lots of fresh paint and updates. Lovely neighborhood with so many community amenities plus close to Kingstowne shopping and so close to Metro and other commuter transportation routes.