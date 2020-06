Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4BR/3.5BA home just minutes from Ft. Belvoir and located in the Island Creek community. Enjoy the amenities such as swimming pool and walking trails and be just a short distance from everywhere you want to go -- shopping, schools, Pentagon, etc. Multiple year lease preferred. CBRB application required. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.