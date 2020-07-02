All apartments in Franconia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

6428 GILDAR STREET

6428 Gildar Street · (703) 530-1776
Location

6428 Gildar Street, Franconia, VA 22310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now! Recently remodeled with new luxury vinyl and carpet. New paint throughout. Brand new bathrooms on the bedroom level. Basement has ceramic tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have any available units?
6428 GILDAR STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6428 GILDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6428 GILDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 GILDAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET offer parking?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have a pool?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

