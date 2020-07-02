Sign Up
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6428 GILDAR STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM
Find Out More
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6428 GILDAR STREET
6428 Gildar Street
·
(703) 530-1776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6428 Gildar Street, Franconia, VA 22310
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$2,400
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now! Recently remodeled with new luxury vinyl and carpet. New paint throughout. Brand new bathrooms on the bedroom level. Basement has ceramic tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have any available units?
6428 GILDAR STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 6428 GILDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6428 GILDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 GILDAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franconia
.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET offer parking?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have a pool?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6428 GILDAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6428 GILDAR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
