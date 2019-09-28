6331 COLETTE DR

Amenities

Welcome to 6331 Colette Drive. This cheerful and airy single-family home is sited on a .64-acre lot, and lawn service is included with the rent! With almost 2,000 square feet, this fine residence is great for everyday living as well as entertaining guests. There are beautifully refinished hardwood floors and high vaulted ceilings throughout much of the main level, and a cozy brick fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features a dining area, stainless-steel appliances and access to the carport and huge, flat rear grounds. All three full baths have been recently updated. The bright walk-out lower level features new flooring, a bonus room/4th bedroom, lots of space to hang out, a mini kitchen with a sink and cabinets, and a large workshop/storage area. All this, and a fabulous location near everything ~ it is super-close to Metro, Fort Belvoir, Wegmans, all major transportation routes, two Town Centers and much more!