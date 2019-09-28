All apartments in Franconia
Franconia, VA
6331 COLETTE DR
Last updated September 28 2019

6331 COLETTE DR

6331 Colette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6331 Colette Drive, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome to 6331 Colette Drive. This cheerful and airy single-family home is sited on a .64-acre lot, and lawn service is included with the rent! With almost 2,000 square feet, this fine residence is great for everyday living as well as entertaining guests. There are beautifully refinished hardwood floors and high vaulted ceilings throughout much of the main level, and a cozy brick fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features a dining area, stainless-steel appliances and access to the carport and huge, flat rear grounds. All three full baths have been recently updated. The bright walk-out lower level features new flooring, a bonus room/4th bedroom, lots of space to hang out, a mini kitchen with a sink and cabinets, and a large workshop/storage area. All this, and a fabulous location near everything ~ it is super-close to Metro, Fort Belvoir, Wegmans, all major transportation routes, two Town Centers and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6331 COLETTE DR have any available units?
6331 COLETTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6331 COLETTE DR have?
Some of 6331 COLETTE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6331 COLETTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6331 COLETTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 COLETTE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6331 COLETTE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6331 COLETTE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6331 COLETTE DR offers parking.
Does 6331 COLETTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6331 COLETTE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 COLETTE DR have a pool?
No, 6331 COLETTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6331 COLETTE DR have accessible units?
No, 6331 COLETTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 COLETTE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6331 COLETTE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6331 COLETTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6331 COLETTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
