All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6025 CROCUS CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6025 CROCUS CT
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

6025 CROCUS CT

6025 Crocus Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

6025 Crocus Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Wonderful garage townhouse with so much space! Welcoming foyer with access to garage. Great room with woodboring fireplace and access to the fenced patio. Laundry also on this level. Wood stairs lead you to the second level featuring a large living room with a second wood burning fireplace and door to the deck. Dining room greets you at the top of the stairs. Updated kitchen with high end stainless appliances, granite counters and backsplash and coffee bar or wine bar. Breakfast area with window seat make this more than a kitchen but also an entertaining space option. Going up to the third level you will find the master bedroom with his and her closets (both with custom shelving) and the double vanity in the private bath. Two more bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Wood floors throughout the second and third levels and built-ins shelving in the second and third bedrooms create opportunity for books, toys or displaying all your favorite things. Fresh paint throughout! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 CROCUS CT have any available units?
6025 CROCUS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6025 CROCUS CT have?
Some of 6025 CROCUS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 CROCUS CT currently offering any rent specials?
6025 CROCUS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 CROCUS CT pet-friendly?
No, 6025 CROCUS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6025 CROCUS CT offer parking?
Yes, 6025 CROCUS CT offers parking.
Does 6025 CROCUS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6025 CROCUS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 CROCUS CT have a pool?
No, 6025 CROCUS CT does not have a pool.
Does 6025 CROCUS CT have accessible units?
No, 6025 CROCUS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 CROCUS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 CROCUS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 CROCUS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 CROCUS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America