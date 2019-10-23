6025 CROCUS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Wonderful garage townhouse with so much space! Welcoming foyer with access to garage. Great room with woodboring fireplace and access to the fenced patio. Laundry also on this level. Wood stairs lead you to the second level featuring a large living room with a second wood burning fireplace and door to the deck. Dining room greets you at the top of the stairs. Updated kitchen with high end stainless appliances, granite counters and backsplash and coffee bar or wine bar. Breakfast area with window seat make this more than a kitchen but also an entertaining space option. Going up to the third level you will find the master bedroom with his and her closets (both with custom shelving) and the double vanity in the private bath. Two more bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Wood floors throughout the second and third levels and built-ins shelving in the second and third bedrooms create opportunity for books, toys or displaying all your favorite things. Fresh paint throughout! Welcome Home!