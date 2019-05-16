All apartments in Franconia
6003 LARKSPUR DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

6003 LARKSPUR DRIVE

6003 Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Larkspur Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT HOUSE? LOOK NO FURTHER............SPLIT LEVEL WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL. DEN WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS. 3 BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL AND MASTER ON LOWER LEVEL. ENJOY THE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH AT PRIVATE WOODED FENCED IN BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

