What a great opportunity to live within walking distance to the metro, shops, restaurants, and a stone's throw from 495! Recently updated with new paint and appliances this townhouse style condo is perfect! Parking, swimming pool, easy access to Van Dorn Metro, Kingstowne and Old Town! Available furnished with almost new Ikea furniture or unfurnished. The choice is yours! Listed rent is for a 12-month, unfurnished lease. 6-month lease is $2500 per month.